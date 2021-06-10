ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $359,222.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,638.27 or 1.00009563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00035452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

