Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CLDT stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

