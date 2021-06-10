Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
CLDT stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
