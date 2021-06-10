Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

