Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 5.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

