Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

