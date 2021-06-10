Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.35. 9,462,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -343.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

