Chimpion (BNANA) Tops One Day Volume of $624,600.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $624,600.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00006852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.00843344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.27 or 0.08442617 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

