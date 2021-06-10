China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.24. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 45,523 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

