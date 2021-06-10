China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $16.52. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

