Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Chindata Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.20. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

