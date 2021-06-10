Chronologic Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $197,501.80 and approximately $939.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,397,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,438 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.