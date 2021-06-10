Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Trading Up 4.8%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 14,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,327,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter valued at $43,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 8.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 106,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.