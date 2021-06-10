Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Trading Up 4.8%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 14,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,327,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:CCX)
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.