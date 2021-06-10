CIBC Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 3,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.83.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

