CIBC Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Neutral

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 33,519,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,954,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

