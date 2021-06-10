CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Tucows stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. Tucows has a 1 year low of C$73.65 and a 1 year high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.68. The firm has a market cap of C$991.86 million and a PE ratio of 159.95.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

