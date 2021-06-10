CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Tucows stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. Tucows has a 1 year low of C$73.65 and a 1 year high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.68. The firm has a market cap of C$991.86 million and a PE ratio of 159.95.
About Tucows
