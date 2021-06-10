CIBC Trims Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price to C$59.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLMAF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF remained flat at $$44.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. Dollarama has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

