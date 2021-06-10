CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

