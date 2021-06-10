CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.76 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

