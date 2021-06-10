CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

