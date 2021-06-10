CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 12,132 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

