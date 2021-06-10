CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

