CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Enerplus worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enerplus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,217 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Enerplus stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

