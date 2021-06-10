CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,370 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $13.41 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.