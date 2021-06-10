CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

BHP opened at $74.42 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

