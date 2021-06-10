CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 210.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,208,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

