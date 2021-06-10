CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

