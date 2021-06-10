CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 261,579 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,562,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CLF opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.