CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of North American Construction Group worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.14 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $422.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

