CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 191,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,258 shares of company stock worth $41,504,952. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.23. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

