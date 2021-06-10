CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,655 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canada Goose worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $17,299,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

