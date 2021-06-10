CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

