CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKX opened at $74.81 on Thursday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

