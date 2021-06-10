CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

