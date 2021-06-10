CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $2,306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,370 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $80,483,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

