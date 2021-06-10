CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,441,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,421,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,695,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.