CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $3.37 Million in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,860,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 1.27% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

NYSE ESGC opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $207.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.