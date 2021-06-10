CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

