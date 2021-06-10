CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

