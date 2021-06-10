CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $3.83 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

