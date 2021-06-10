CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.16 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

