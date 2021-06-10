CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 13,119 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 564,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,279 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.