CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,519 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 233.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 227,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 554,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $68.90 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.