CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 6,692 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,243 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,836,000.

BATS INDA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

