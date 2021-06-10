CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

