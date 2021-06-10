CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 266,831 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 266,831 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.05 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

