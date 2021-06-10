CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 32,980 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

