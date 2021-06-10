CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of FXF stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $103.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

