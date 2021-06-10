CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

