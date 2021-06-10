CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.