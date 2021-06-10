Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.